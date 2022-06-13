50/50 Thursdays
Residents invited to Hurricane Recovery and Resource Fair today

Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Area Health Education Center will be hosting a Hurricane Recovery and Resource Fair today, June 13, 2022.

The fair will be located at the Huber Park Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The free event hopes to help residents as they continue the long hurricane recovery process and will have a variety of community-related resources and programs.

Huber Park is located at 2401 Fourth Ave. Lake Charles, LA.

