Residents invited to Hurricane Recovery and Resource Fair today
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Area Health Education Center will be hosting a Hurricane Recovery and Resource Fair today, June 13, 2022.
The fair will be located at the Huber Park Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The free event hopes to help residents as they continue the long hurricane recovery process and will have a variety of community-related resources and programs.
Huber Park is located at 2401 Fourth Ave. Lake Charles, LA.
