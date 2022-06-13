Iowa Fire Department to host a guns and purse bingo fundraiser

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Fire Department is now selling tickets for their upcoming fundraiser, a gun and purse bingo coming up on July 9th.

The event is set to take place at the KC Hall located at 503 Highway 90 in Iowa. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each for 15 games and a jambalaya dinner. The prizes include designer purses from Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Coach and in the last game a Louis Vuitton. You could also win a voucher for a gun, however, you will still have to follow all Louisiana’s gun regulations to obtain that prize.

Tickets can be purchased at Iowa Fire Department located at 797 W Miller Ave. or by sending a message to Iowa Fire Department on Facebook and paid for through Venmo mobile app @IowaFfAssociation or by in person at the Iowa Fire Station.

There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

“We’re trying to raise money for our firefighter association account. This goes to benefit our firefighters on off-site training, to help pay for hotels, meals when their out of town for training. Helps to provide training for our training at the fire station because we feed every Wednesday night we have training,” Fire Chief Sonny Coffey said.

Coffey adds if you’d like to be a sponsor for the event there are options for that too and if you’re interested in that you can reach out to him directly at (337) 263-6245.

