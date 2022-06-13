Increase in second hand shopping and selling due to rising inflation costs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As inflation continues driving shoppers to reach deep into their pockets, many people are doing what they can to make or save some extra cash. One of those options is second hand shopping or selling.

“We purchase 200-300 items every single day,” Style Encore owner, Stacey Buller said.

An industry that was hurting during the height of the pandemic is now seeing more business with rising inflation costs.

“During COVID it was pretty slow, but then within the past couple of months we’ve seen our foot traffic get heavier and heavier,” Buller said.

The market for bargains is booming and Buller said women are coming in looking for anything from work to athletic clothes.

“Ladies come in to look for a dress for church or their casual clothing, their athletic, a lot of people are getting back into the gyms,” Buller said.

Inflation price hikes are leaving many customers questioning, why pay full price when there’s racks and racks of steals and deals at second hand stores?

“A lot of ladies are coming in to sell for that quick cash, or they’re even shopping. All of our prices are 50-90% below retail of the big box stores so they can get a really really good deal,” Buller said.

Some other second hand shops in the area are Plato’s Closet, Bargain World Thrift Store, Salvation Army, and Goodwill.

