50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Increase in second hand shopping and selling due to rising inflation costs

By Haley Weger
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As inflation continues driving shoppers to reach deep into their pockets, many people are doing what they can to make or save some extra cash. One of those options is second hand shopping or selling.

“We purchase 200-300 items every single day,” Style Encore owner, Stacey Buller said.

An industry that was hurting during the height of the pandemic is now seeing more business with rising inflation costs.

“During COVID it was pretty slow, but then within the past couple of months we’ve seen our foot traffic get heavier and heavier,” Buller said.

The market for bargains is booming and Buller said women are coming in looking for anything from work to athletic clothes.

“Ladies come in to look for a dress for church or their casual clothing, their athletic, a lot of people are getting back into the gyms,” Buller said.

Inflation price hikes are leaving many customers questioning, why pay full price when there’s racks and racks of steals and deals at second hand stores?

“A lot of ladies are coming in to sell for that quick cash, or they’re even shopping. All of our prices are 50-90% below retail of the big box stores so they can get a really really good deal,” Buller said.

Some other second hand shops in the area are Plato’s Closet, Bargain World Thrift Store, Salvation Army, and Goodwill.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

A boil advisory has been issued for residents in the DeRidder area by Waterworks District 3.
Boil advisory issued in areas of DeRidder
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saharan dust giving us hazy skies and no relief from the heat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13
The fire was contained to the inside of the building, LCFD said.
Fire sparks closure of Nelson Road Market Basket