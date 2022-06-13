Fire sparks closure of Nelson Road Market Basket

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson road is closed today, June 13 after a fire broke out inside the building.

The Lake Charles Fire Department received the call at 10:47 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

The fire was contained to the inside of the building, LCFD said.

Market Basket said this location will remain closed until further assessment. The fire is under investigation but LCFD believed it to have started near the back of the building.

