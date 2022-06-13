50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Fire sparks closure of Nelson Road Market Basket

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson road is closed today, June 13 after a fire broke out inside the building.

The Lake Charles Fire Department received the call at 10:47 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

The fire was contained to the inside of the building, LCFD said.

Market Basket said this location will remain closed until further assessment. The fire is under investigation but LCFD believed it to have started near the back of the building.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

An industry that was hurting during the height of the pandemic is now seeing more business with...
Increase in second hand shopping and selling due to rising inflation costs
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saharan dust giving us hazy skies and no relief from the heat
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13
The service disruption is due to a creek bore repair.
Water service disruption in south Kinder