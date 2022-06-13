Dr. Francis G. Bulber Youth Orchestra Returns to Southwest Louisiana with a Summer Camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Membership for the youth orchestra might be down because of Covid and the hurricanes, but spirits are high as another musical summer camp is right around the corner.

“Oh, it means everything. It means everything to me as an educator, as a university, partnering with the Bulber Youth Orchestra. Music, art is meant to be shared. You lose something when you perform in a vacuum. If you just do it alone. It is meant to be performed, together and for others, so it means everything to be back,” says Dr. Michael Buckles, the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at McNeese State University.

Both beginners and those with experience can sign up for the 2-week music camp that starts June 20. Students can learn violin, cello, guitar, percussion, piano, and even the ukulele.

“We want to foster a musically literate population for Southwest Louisiana and the nation as a whole. Music education is phenomenal in a child’s life, and we saw it when we were out for a year and a half without our program. Our kids were crying they wanted to be here. When they came back, it was just joy. Joy. Smiles everywhere,” says Emma Guillory, the Executive Director of the Dr. Francis G. Bulber Youth Orchestra.

Plenty of youth orchestra alums have also come back to lend their talents to the next generation of students as teachers.

Katie Evans is one such alum-turned-teacher. She’s now the director of the Symphonic Youth Orchestra and the Pat Chaffin Strings Ensemble.

Students wishing to participate in the youth orchestra must be at least 7 years old.

For more information on the Dr. Francis G. Bulber Youth Orchestra, visit www.fgbyo.com

