Dave & Buster’s files permit to build Lafayette location

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Dave & Buster’s has filed a permit to build a new 22,213-square-foot facility at 201 Spring Farm Road in the Phase 2 portion of the Ambassador Town Center in Lafayette.

Developing Lafayette said this company was once considered unreachable for Lafayette due to their requirements for a large population within a short distance.

With the only Louisiana Dave & Buster’s location being in New Orleans, Lafayette is a more approachable location for out-of-town visitors, especially in the SWLA region, Developing Lafayette said.

A timeframe for the build has yet to be determined, but permits have a 6-month act timeframe, meaning build work should be expected soon, Developing Lafayette said.

