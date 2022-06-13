Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 13, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 53% of cases and 40% of deaths from May 26 to June 1.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,303 new cases.

· 394 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 5 new deaths.

· 304 patients hospitalized (29 greater than previous update).

· 64% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 144 new cases.

· 19 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 13 patients hospitalized (2 greater than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 106 new cases.

· 15 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 20 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 17 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

