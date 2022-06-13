City of Lake Charles hosts community open house at Tuten Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and Sasol are teaming up to host a Tuten Park community open house Tuesday, June 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuten Park was heavily damaged in the 2020 hurricanes. The open house is part of the #ReTreeLC initiative and will provide the community opportunities to explore plans for the park’s redesign.

Representatives from the City of Lake Charles, Sasol and Dana Brown & Associates will be on site during the open house.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.