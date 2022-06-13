50/50 Thursdays
City of Lake Charles hosts community open house at Tuten Park

Tuten Park was heavily damaged in the 2020 hurricanes.
Tuten Park was heavily damaged in the 2020 hurricanes.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and Sasol are teaming up to host a Tuten Park community open house Tuesday, June 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuten Park was heavily damaged in the 2020 hurricanes. The open house is part of the #ReTreeLC initiative and will provide the community opportunities to explore plans for the park’s redesign.

Representatives from the City of Lake Charles, Sasol and Dana Brown & Associates will be on site during the open house.

