Boil advisory issued in areas of DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in the DeRidder area by Waterworks District 3.

Waterworks District 3 said the following residents will be affected:

Bluebird Lane

Brookside Road

Crockett Johnson Road

Doyle Sharp Road

Ed Jeans Road

Ethel Gordy Lane

Everett Merchant Road

Fireside Drive

136 Granberry Road to 1988 Granberry Road.

Harmony Trail

Hayes Road

Hebert Thigpen Road

Herman Carnley Road

1115 Hwy 27 to 2108 Hwy 27 .

Jack Hines Road

Jenkins Road

Jessie Johnson Road

Kayla Drive

Lawless Road

Litwiller Road

Loftin Road

Maul Road

Michael Road

Morris Road

Rose Lane

Sandbed Road

Tabernacle Road

Terry Fowler Road

Vallery Road

Vigor Miers Road

Wardle Road

Williams Road

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.