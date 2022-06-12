50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 11, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 11, 2022.

Keith Dawan Francis, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; stop signs and yield signs: penalties for violations (2 charges); traffic-control signals.

Tareona Torrie Laymond, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; resisting an officer.

Derrick Wayne Davis, 49, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; criminal trespass; direct contempt of court; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Lee Rogers Tatmon, 51, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; forgery; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

