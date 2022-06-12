SWLA Arrest Report - June 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 10, 2022.

Bryan Matthew Johnson, 65, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Zackery Fisher, 33, Baytown, Texas: Theft of a firearm; illegal carrying of weapons: possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars.

Jasmine L Jones, 20, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer; resisting an officer - simple assault; disturbing the peace.

Danon Shain Murphy, 29, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Morgon Gene Goodly, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Lance Allen Jones Sr., 35, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (2 charges); probation violation.

Steven Leslie Jones, 42, Natchitoches: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; stalking; home invasion; direct contempt of court.

Diamond Nicole Robinson, 33, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Austin Ross Walker, 29, Waskom: Probation violation.

Gabriel Brett Joseph, 47, Sulphur: Instate detainer; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Luther Richardson, 43, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Manuel Alexis Macias, 34, Houston, Texas: Operating while intoxicated: first offense.

Lynette Rose Humphries, 55, DeQuincy: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic.

Justin Maurice Washington, 28, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; simple battery; domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

