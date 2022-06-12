50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sakari Famous places 15th at NCAA Track & Field championships to earn All-American status

Sakari Famous earns All-American status at NCAA tournament
Sakari Famous earns All-American status at NCAA tournament(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eugene, OR - McNeese’s Sakari Famous earned second team All-American status here Saturday, becoming the first McNeese female All-American High jumper after placing 15th at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

”What a way to finish the season with a trip to the NCAA’s at historic Hayward Field on the campus of Oregon. It was an unprecedented season of first times with the SLC indoor and outdoor titles and now our first female high jump All-American,” Gilroy said.

The McNeese and Bermuda National record holder cleared her first two heights but failed to clear the height of 5′-10 ¾” after three attempts, still solidifying her place as an All-American.

Famous will now turn her attention to her national team over the next few weeks with a meet in the Bahamas followed by the Commonwealth Championships in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Temeka Johnson named assistant coach
Temeka Johnson earns first college coaching job at Western Kentucky
McNeese rodeo team prepares for 2022 CNFR
#McNeese Rodeo prepares for 2022 CNFR June 9
McNeese Rodeo prepares for 2022 College NFR
McNeese Rodeo team preparing for 2022 CNFR
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE KPLC LOGO
Southland Conference adds Boise State as beach volleyball affiliate member