Sakari Famous places 15th at NCAA Track & Field championships to earn All-American status

Eugene, OR - McNeese’s Sakari Famous earned second team All-American status here Saturday, becoming the first McNeese female All-American High jumper after placing 15th at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

”What a way to finish the season with a trip to the NCAA’s at historic Hayward Field on the campus of Oregon. It was an unprecedented season of first times with the SLC indoor and outdoor titles and now our first female high jump All-American,” Gilroy said.

The McNeese and Bermuda National record holder cleared her first two heights but failed to clear the height of 5′-10 ¾” after three attempts, still solidifying her place as an All-American.

Famous will now turn her attention to her national team over the next few weeks with a meet in the Bahamas followed by the Commonwealth Championships in the United Kingdom.

