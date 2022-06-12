Oil City officer accused of sexual battery of woman

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have arrested an Oil City police officer for allegedly committing sexual battery while on-duty.

CPSO says just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, Officer William Fitzpatrick, 39, went into a woman’s house without her permission, and reportedly woke her up by touching her inappropriately. Fitzpatrick was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Fitzpatrick was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and misdemeanor sexual battery.

