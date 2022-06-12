50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Oil City officer accused of sexual battery of woman

The crime reportedly happened while the officer was on-duty
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have arrested an Oil City police officer for allegedly committing sexual battery while on-duty.

CPSO says just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, Officer William Fitzpatrick, 39, went into a woman’s house without her permission, and reportedly woke her up by touching her inappropriately. Fitzpatrick was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Fitzpatrick was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

High pressure will continue to build as we head into next week
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry beginning to the week
The Air Quality Index for Monday throughout the state is in the orange range, which is...
La. DEQ declares Ozone Action Day for Monday due to Saharan dust levels
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Trial for 4 officers accused in violent death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. begins June 13
SWLA Arrest Report - June 11, 2022