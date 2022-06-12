50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

La. DEQ declares Ozone Action Day for Monday due to Saharan dust levels

The Air Quality Index for Monday throughout the state is in the orange range, which is...
The Air Quality Index for Monday throughout the state is in the orange range, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.(WMC Action News 5)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has declared Monday, June 13 an Ozone Action Day, encouraging residents to help reduce ozone formation.

Southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan dust across Louisiana Monday, which will raise particle levels, according to DEQ. Monday’s Air Quality Index forecasts that the air quality will be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

Air Quality Index for Lake Charles. Sunday Ozone is 30, good and PM25 is 72, moderate. Monday...
The forecast Air Quality Index for June 12 through 14.(Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality)

DEQ encourages everyone, especially people with asthma and other respiratory diseases, to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion Monday afternoon.

The following actions can reduce the formation of ozone:

  • Drive as little as possible, and make sure your gas cap is on tight
  • Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas-powered lawn equipment and off-road vehicles after 6 p.m.
  • Postpone chores that use oil-based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame
  • Use an electric starter instead of starter fluid when barbecuing
  • Conserve energy in your home.

More information about air quality and preventing ozone formation is available on DEQ’s website HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 10, 2022
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
COVID-19 in SWLA: June 9, 2022
COVID-19 in SWLA: June 8, 2022