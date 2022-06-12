La. DEQ declares Ozone Action Day for Monday due to Saharan dust levels

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has declared Monday, June 13 an Ozone Action Day, encouraging residents to help reduce ozone formation.

Southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan dust across Louisiana Monday, which will raise particle levels, according to DEQ. Monday’s Air Quality Index forecasts that the air quality will be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

The forecast Air Quality Index for June 12 through 14. (Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality)

DEQ encourages everyone, especially people with asthma and other respiratory diseases, to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion Monday afternoon.

The following actions can reduce the formation of ozone:

Drive as little as possible, and make sure your gas cap is on tight

Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas-powered lawn equipment and off-road vehicles after 6 p.m.

Postpone chores that use oil-based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame

Use an electric starter instead of starter fluid when barbecuing

Conserve energy in your home.

More information about air quality and preventing ozone formation is available on DEQ’s website HERE.

