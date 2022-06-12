50/50 Thursdays
Horse dies from possible heat exhaustion walking in funeral procession in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A horse walking in a funeral procession in New Orleans “likely” died of heat exhaustion, according to the executive director at the Humane Society of Louisiana.

The Humane Society’s Jeff Dorson shared the heartbreaking update in a Facebook post with few details, including the horse’s age or any preexisting or previous health concerns.

The funeral procession followed a path down Esplanade Avenue, he says.

A necropsy will determine the official cause of death. Dorson speculates the animal succumbed to the 90-degree heat felt across the city Saturday.

