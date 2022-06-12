50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry beginning to the week

High pressure will continue to build as we head into next week
High pressure will continue to build as we head into next week(KPLC)
By Wade Hampton
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and dry weather pattern is going nowhere over the coming week, that means the heat will remain an issue each day.  Heat indices will climb to at least the 100-degree mark and could approach 110 degrees at times.  Please use extreme caution if you are doing anything outdoors during the day; drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and avoid the hottest part of the day if possible.  Rain looks unlikely for the next several days too, and we desperately need rain to help control the heat as well as to help the worsening drought.  A new problem for the week ahead as Saharan dust moves into the area, this will give the sky a milky look, and it could impact those of you with allergies.  Unfortunately, there is nothing to prevent the dust except rain, and that is not in the forecast.  We may see a pattern change by the upcoming weekend and that may mean we see a few showers, but at this point that is a long way away and very much subject to change.  The tropics remain quiet, for now, with no threats to SWLA for at least the next 5 days.

We'll see a dry stretch of weather the next week or so
We'll see a dry stretch of weather the next week or so(KPLC)

