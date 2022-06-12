50/50 Thursdays
Coushatta hosts 25th annual Powwow

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - The Coushatta Tribe hosted their annual Powwow this weekend highlighting the rich Native American culture.

“We’ve made it to 25 years this year and it’s so important that we carry on the tradition of this powwow celebrating our Native American heritage,” Coushatta vice-chairman Crystal Williams said.

The powwow showcases generations of Native American roots carried out with a vibrant and exciting grand entry.

“It’s a blessing to have your tradition to keep going for years and years,” powwow chairman Raven Langley said. “The grand entry is the main thing I like to see because we got 400 plus dancers from tiny tots little babies to golden age, our elders.”

Langley said the Native American dancers are from all across the United States and Canada proudly expressing each of their tribe’s heritage, some of which represented by Louisiana’s Coushatta Tribe.

“To be able to participate is just an honor. I want to show people who I am and my culture,” Coushatta princess Arden Istre said.

Istre along with tribe chairman Jonathan Cernek said they are excited to share their Native American traditions, welcoming everyone to celebrate with them.

“We’re proud to be in Louisiana, but we’re also very proud to be native Americans here and that people are embracing our culture as well. So, it’s a very very proud moment for us and very happy to be having this event this weekend,” Cernek said.

He said this powwow is just one way they’ve been able to invite others into their culture with an immersive experience.

“We’re here and we’re strong,” Cernek said. “The Native American culture is alive and its accepted and the many visitors that fill up this pavilion today show that. People are excited! They love the drums. They love the dancers, they get to be a part of this whole culture. They get to get hand-made bead work. Everything here is about the Native American way and the Coushatta tribe is so happy to be able to present that.”

