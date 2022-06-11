New Look Furniture tears down location for rebuild

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The shopping center that once housed George Theriot’s building on U.S. 171 is being torn down.

It’s been some time since the George Theriot’s Super Foods chain closed in Lake Charles - and the building was most recently home to New Look Furniture and New Look Fashion.

Owner Mitch Bush said the center was also home through the years to once iconic store brands like TG&Y and K&B.

Bush said through the years many customers have recounted to him that they used to work at one of the stores in the shopping center.

”There’s a lot of folks very familiar with the George Theriot shopping center,” Bush said.

But Hurricane Laura left the shopping center in heavy need of repair.

“Seeing this building torn down is really bittersweet, a lot of good memories and a lot of good friends I’ve made,” Bush said. “But the building I’ve had it, we could not survive.”

Bush said the building will be rebuilt as quickly as possible.

New Look Furniture has been operating out of a warehouse to stay in business.

New Look Fashion is operating out of a business across the street on U.S. 171.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.