House-sized kites make appearance at Hot Air Balloon Festival

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot air balloon festival is in full swing with dozens of hot air balloons making their appearance Friday night, but there were other objects flying in the sky that might just steal the show.

“If my pig kite gets up, we’ll fly pigs tonight,” Bob Bacon said.

It’s kites, but not just ordinary, store-bought kites. These kites are the sizes of houses.

One of the kite extraordinaries at the festival is Bob Bacon who said it’s a hobby he grew to love as a child with his father, and over the years, that love has soared.

“Next thing I knew, I have a pelican, an octopus, and I have one of ten whales in the United States,” Bacon said.

Some of his kites can take up to several months to complete, or even as little as less than an hour. He said it depends on the difficulty of the kite and trial and error.

“The little Pistol Pete that I am putting up now took about a half hour to 45 minutes,” Bacon said. “Little bit of time in the worth shop. The plans for these things aren’t available. You kind of half to hit and miss them.”

We asked him what his favorite part of this hobby is.

“When you get through, sit down and watch a movie,” Bacon said.

These kites require a lot of attention, but he said it’s well worth the stress.

“They’re something that is fun to do,” Bacon said. “You are able to get out with your kids and have some fun.”

The event continues Saturday. For more information on the festival, CLICK HERE.

