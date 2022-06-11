FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat continues to build, low rain chances next few days

The perfect weather for a swim tonight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend has gotten off to a quiet start as showers and storms have remained off to the east, but our heat continues to build as temperatures have climbed this afternoon. Highs today have managed to reach the lower to middle 90′s and couple that with the humidity the heat index has reached the triple digits and that looks to continue as we head into Sunday. Our main focus will continue to be on the heat and feels like temperatures as you’ll want to stay hydrated over the next several days.

Heat index values continue to climb for Sunday (KPLC)

For this evening if you have any plans our temperatures will be slow to cool as we will only be in the lower to middle 80′s by late evening before we eventually fall back into the upper 70′s by early Sunday morning. It will remain on the dry and quiet side, which would make for the perfect evening to swim in the backyard pool or maybe head out on the back porch of the lake. Make sure to stay hydrated though as temperatures remain hot through the mid-late evening hours and then we will turn our attention to a mild start for Sunday morning. Most areas will only fall back into the middle and upper 70′s with clouds building and also the high dew points as winds remain out of the south and southwest and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon. Sunday will be another repeat with plenty of sunshine during the afternoon and that will continue to bring the heat as temperatures will climb back into the lower and middle 90′s. Heat indices will be back into the triple digits so you’ll need to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated.

High pressure will continue to build as we head into next week (KPLC)

Looking towards the week ahead, high pressure will continue to build in and remain in control which will mean the heat continues to roll on and build for the next 7-10 days. Highs will continue to be in the lower to middle 90′s through much of next week and heat index values will continue to soar into the triple digits as we see no real relief in terms of lower humidity. Winds will remain out of the southerly direction and will be quiet strong as we move into early next week and that will help to make it feel a little more comfortable as it won’t be stagnant air. Unfortunately, there won’t be too much in the way of rain chances as high pressure will remain firmly in control and that doesn’t bode well for our drought situation as that continues to worsen for many locations.

Our heat continues to build into early next week (KPLC)

Taking a quick glance at the second half of the ten day our heat and humidity look to be locked in with most areas staying in the lower to middle 90′s and heat indices back into the triple digits. A more summer like pattern arrives towards the end of next week and into next weekend as we’ll see a few pop up showers and storms in the forecast, but even then the rain chances remain on the lower end. For now just keep plenty of water handy and stay cool as much as you can.

We'll see a dry stretch of weather the next week or so (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

