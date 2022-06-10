Youngsville man accused of impersonating a police officer

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A Youngsville man has been arrested after being accused of impersonating a police officer, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew J. Benoit says the alleged incident occurred on Northeast Evangeline Thruway near the airport on June 7, 2022.

Police say Brad Schexnayder, 57, of Youngsville, was driving his vehicle recklessly when he abruptly stopped in front of an 18-wheeler that was traveling north on the thruway causing it to stop.

Schexnayder supposedly exited his vehicle in what appeared to be a police uniform and ordered the 18-wheeler driver out of the truck, identifying himself as a “Lafayette Police Officer.” He then allegedly struck the truck driver before returning to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

After investigating the incident, police say they learned that Schexnayder worked for a local private security company that uses a uniform that resembles a police uniform.

Schexnayder was arrested at his home in Youngsville by investigators following a brief standoff on June 9. Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T team assisted in the arrest.

He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for impersonation of an officer, battery, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

