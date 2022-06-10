50/50 Thursdays
Vehicle being investigated in Jeff Davis hit-and-run

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police have located a vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run near Jennings that claimed the life of a bicyclist, officials said.

State police officials previously said Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh, was riding eastbound on La. 1126 when he was struck from behind by a small white SUV around 8:30 a.m., Monday, June 6. The vehicle sustained damage to the hood and heavy damage to the windshield.

State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman, said a vehicle has been located and is being processed for forensic evidence.

No arrests have been made in the hit-and-run.

