Temeka Johnson earns first college coaching job at Western Kentucky

Temeka Johnson named assistant coach
Temeka Johnson named assistant coach(WKU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The all-time leader in career assists for LSU women’s basketball, Temeka Johnson, has earned her first college coaching job becoming an assistant coach at Western Kentucky.

Johnson who has been the head coach at John Curtis for the past two seasons has led them to back-to-back Louisiana State Championships.

During her time at LSU Johnson helped lead the Tigers to their first two NCAA Final Four appearances in 2004 and 2005. She also helped them to the 2005 SEC Championship and the 2003 SEC Tournament Championship.

The former LSU star owns the school record with 945 career assists and ranks No. 8 in NCAA DI history. During her final season in Baton Rouge, Johnson was named the National Point Guard of the Year.

She was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2005 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics and she was the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2005. Johnson ranked second overall in the league in assists that season.

In 2009, Johnson earned a WNBA Championship with the Phoenix Mercury. She also played for the Los Angeles Sparks, Tulsa Shock, and the Seattle Storm during her time in the WNBA. Johnson scored over 2,500 career points in the league.

