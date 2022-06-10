SWLA Arrest Report - June 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 9, 2022.

Jonathan Guy Wilder, 32, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned to traffic; possession of a Schedule III drug; prohibited schedule acts; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Billy Joe Garrick, 38, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Joshua Lynn Friday, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Marquette Sevo Nicholson, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Felton Donte White, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; operating a vehicle with a suspended license (4 charges); vehicle must be inspected; no motor vehicle insurance (2 charges); expired vehicle plate; possession of a fictitious, canceled, or revoked registration; speeding; careless operation.

Kaleb Michael Adams, 20, DeQuincy: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000.

Samuel Lee Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Samuel Glenn Barker, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jessica Rai Whetstone, 28, Sulphur: Trespassing; instate detainer (2 charges).

Rachael Lyn Touchet, 47, Roanoke: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Andrew Picard, 44, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Joshua Jacob Breaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Yolanda Racheal Leblance, 47, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Hailey Mariah Burns, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary.

Taylor James Davis, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Ronnie Jarrod Davis-Ringo, 23, Houston, TX: Prohibited schedule acts.

Brad Joseph Brouillette, Marksville: Pornography involving juveniles.

Inez Ketchum Dowd, 31, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

