Southland Conference adds Boise State as beach volleyball affiliate member

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference and Boise State University have entered into a multi-year affiliate membership agreement for beach volleyball, beginning in 2023, the league announced Thursday.

“Beach volleyball has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most entertaining sports within the Southland Conference and nationally because of the energy and marketability of our phenomenal student-athletes and coaches,” said Southland Commissioner Chris Grant. “We are thrilled to have Boise State join us as an affiliate member for Southland Conference beach volleyball beginning next Spring. The addition of Boise State beach volleyball further strengthens our membership’s commitment to competing for national championships and contributing to the sport’s growth and longevity.”

The Broncos have competed as a Division I independent since the program’s inception in 2014 and are coming off a 2022 season in which they set a program record for season wins (20). Boise State has recorded a top-25 upset in each of the past two seasons, defeating No. 20 Arizona State in 2021 and edging out No. 13 Cal Poly this past season. The Broncos have earned USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award honors each of the past three years.

“This is a monumental moment for our beach volleyball program,” Boise State Director of Athletics Jeramiah Dickey said. “Joining a conference immediately enhances the student-athlete experience, allowing our young women to compete for championships, and also expands the Boise State brand into different parts of the country. I am excited for our head coach, Allison Voigt, and our beach volleyball student-athletes, and am appreciative of the leadership of Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant and his forward-thinking on a growing collegiate sport.”

“This is an amazing opportunity for our program,” Boise State head beach volleyball coach Allison Voight said. “Joining a conference allows for more than just competing for championships. Having competed as an independent since launching the program, our student-athletes have yet to experience the recognition and postseason accolades that come with being part of a league. We will be able to continue with strong, regional non-conference scheduling, but this move also allows us to extend our season. I couldn’t be more excited for our team and the future of this program.”

The 2023 Southland Conference beach volleyball lineup will include Boise State, HBU, New Orleans, Nicholls, Southeastern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, who earned the league’s first automatic bid in 2022. The 2023 Southland Beach Volleyball Tournament will be held April 21-23 at the Islander Courts at Water’s Edge Park in Corpus Christi, Texas.

