McNeese Rodeo team preparing for 2022 CNFR

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s that time of year again where the best from college rodeo come together and compete for all the marbles. The 2022 college national finals rodeo is set to get underway this weekend from June 12-18 in Casper, Wyoming.

The McNeese Rodeo team will be aiming to bring home some hardware, and one of the returners from last season is Gavin Soileau who brought home the national championship in Steer Wrestling. The Bunkie native, wrestled down his steer in 4.2 seconds and finished with a total time of 19.2 that catapulted him to national champion status.

Some of the other competitors for McNeese include, Issac Richard, Ryder Sanford and Shea Fournier who will all be competing in Saddle Bronc riding.

“I’m so proud of them. All of these kids have been working real hard,” said head coach Justin Browning. “They’ve worked hard the whole time they’ve been here.”

Some of the Cowboys will be competing at the big dance for the first time in their collegiate career and although their excitement is high, they understand that it’s going to be extremely competitive.

“I’m stoked! We’ve been busting our buts all year. This is the end goal this is what we’ve worked hard for all year so I’m nothing but excited,” said Shea Fournier.

All the competition can be watched on ESPN3.

