Local woman accompanies therapy dogs to Uvalde

Cassandra Bankens was part of a group from around the country to travel with therapy dogs to...
Cassandra Bankens was part of a group from around the country to travel with therapy dogs to Uvalde, Texas to offer comfort.(Tri-State Canine Response)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Last year the Tri-state Canine Response Team came to Southwest Louisiana to try to help people here cope with the effects of multiple storms and flooding. They recently went to Uvalde Texas and a local woman was in the group.

Many people enjoy volunteering, but imagine the challenge of going into a community where there is such sorrow and grief. Yet, it was a successful trip.

The Tri-State Canine team only goes where they are asked. So, to Uvalde they went--to try to console the inconsolable.

Cassandra Bankens of Lake Charles was part of the team. She says she left part of her heart there.

“It was probably the most emotionally changing life experience that I’ve ever had. It’s changed my perspective on people.”

The specially trained pooches worked their magic, giving comfort, perhaps helping some take baby steps toward healing.

“When people experience this kind of trauma a lot of times, they’re in shock and they don’t want to talk. So, you allow the dogs to just do what they do, and they bring in the magic. If children are sitting there, they’re going to start petting those dogs. And instantly, like magic, they feel a comfort,” said Bankens.

One of the canine comforters is Logan, who lives in New Jersey with his owner, Janice Campbell. She says Uvalde people were touched they had come from so far away.

“The moment we got there, the first night we stopped at the Robb Elementary school, we were meeting people in the street who were embracing us, embracing the dogs, telling us they had lost their cousins, their nieces. We had team members from Florida, Louisiana and New Jersey that were crisis counselors.”

She says what the dogs give helps develop trust between those who need help and those who can help.

“Unconditional love that they give, they kind of put their arms around them and snuggle in like this, and they’re kind of able to, perhaps for the first time really breathe, decompress and start to feel the emotions they’ve been trying to bottle up. And as you can see, he’s a snuggle bug. He will take all the love and the kisses from everybody,” said Campbell.

So, to vigils and funerals and gatherings they went...visiting adults and children, first responders and medical workers...slow and easy...on a mission help heal the brokenhearted.

They have been asked to return to Uvalde and will as funding permits. For more on the therapy dogs and how you can support them click here.

