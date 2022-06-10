Local pool navigates US lifeguard shortage

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Pools across the country are dealing with fewer lifeguards, but some like SPAR WaterPark are managing through the staffing shortage.

“The national lifeguard shortage has been a conversation in the aquatics industry for more than 8 months now,” SPAR recreation manager AunJelle Burton said.

Burton said SPAR tried to get ahead of the shortage by offering before the summer hit lifeguard training more frequently.

“This calendar year, we offered 10 lifeguard training classes,” Burton said. “On the flip side of that, not all of the 10 classes that we offered even made. Some of them had to be canceled due to the lack of registration.”

With the low registration turnout, she said SPAR had to up their incentives.

“So, we’ve increased our base pay as 10 dollars an hour,” Burton said.

Burton said SPAR lifeguards also have the opportunity to get reimbursed for their training and registration if they work 350 hours and stay on staff during the entire season. She explained the most important thing is to have the staff for the safety of everyone who enjoys the park.

“Lifeguards are here, the staff is here for drowning prevention,” Burton said.

She explains her biggest concern is that those who may not have access to a pool this summer could be finding other ways to cool off that don’t have a lifeguard on watch.

“Especially in Southwest Louisiana, there’s water everywhere. There’s pools, everybody has a pool or a little pool and it’s so easy to drown and so fast,” Anne Cobb said.

Cobb said her granddaughter is in swim lessons now, another drown prevention measure. She said this lifeguard shortage only makes it that much more important for everyone to learn how to swim.

The park is still hiring, but only certified lifeguards for the summer. SPAR isn’t able to train people for their certification because those trainers are tied up working the pools as lifeguards.

