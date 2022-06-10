Lake Charles OMV closed Friday due to COVID precautions
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles OMV is closed today due to COVID-19 precautions.
It is expected to reopen Monday, June 13.
- IRP services will be unavailable until Wednesday, June 15. Customers can reschedule appointments at expresslane.org.
- Before going to an OMV field office, customers are encouraged to visit www.expresslane.org for a complete list of open offices and online services.
- OMV field offices cannot process reinstatement transactions at this time. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:
- 1. Phone – Call (225) 925-6146 (option 3)
- 2. Mail – OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896
- 3. Public Tag Agent (PTA) – PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.
