Lake Charles OMV closed Friday due to COVID precautions

Louisiana OMV
Louisiana OMV(Source: Louisiana OMV)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles OMV is closed today due to COVID-19 precautions.

It is expected to reopen Monday, June 13.

  • IRP services will be unavailable until Wednesday, June 15. Customers can reschedule appointments at expresslane.org.
  • Before going to an OMV field office, customers are encouraged to visit www.expresslane.org for a complete list of open offices and online services.
  • OMV field offices cannot process reinstatement transactions at this time. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:
    • 1. Phone – Call (225) 925-6146 (option 3)
    • 2. Mail – OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896
    • 3. Public Tag Agent (PTA) – PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

