Lake Charles church grows community garden where sanctuary once stood

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles church said they found the silver lining after one of their facilities had to be demolished from damages caused by Hurricane Laura.

Vegetables and flowers are planted where the congregation of St. Paul Lutheran Church once worshipped.

“The organ, the piano and the keyboard would have been sort of in the middle of the garden there,” Pastor Tim Norris said.

It’s a familiar situation for many here. The church’s sanctuary was a total loss after the storm, and now, there is a fresh start for the plot of land as the beginning of a community garden grows.

“We talked to people in the community to find out what needs they are seeing, and we discovered the issue of food insecurity was a common denominator across the board,” Pastor Norris said.

He said the garden is small but hopes it will grow in size and support from others.

“Hopefully we can get a network of community gardens to feed people, to teach people about gardening and possibly supply fresh produce to area food pantries,” Pastor Norris said.

So far, they are growing vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, okra and even a pollinator garden.

“If you look around, you don’t see any flowers around here, so we planted a pollinator garden to attract insects to pollinate the vegetable plants,” Pastor Norris said.

He said they plan to rebuild the sanctuary. If you would like to help with a donation, you can stop by 1620 E. Prien Lake Rd.

