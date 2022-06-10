Lafayette library emphasises it is not banning books

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The Lafayette Public Library has clarified a previous statement regarding its display section, restating that it is not banning any books.

The initial decision to remove books about ethnic or social groups from prominent display areas in all branches of the Lafayette Public Library system was made on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

According to Danny Gillane, director of the library, he wanted to remove the books related to any demographics from these sections but that they would still be available at the library.

“We are not going to display books that single out a portion of the Lafayette population. That is what I told my managers; we are not going to single out portions of the population,” said Danny Gilane.

The library has not reversed its new policy but has issued a second public statement emphasizing that the books regarding ethnic or social groups are still available on bookshelves.

“To clarify the recent library decision regarding book displays, the library has not removed and is not removing any materials from its collection related to any portions of the population. Nor is the library placing items behind counters or locked doors. The library will not be creating book displays that single out a portion of the population–any portion of the population. Book displays are those parts of the collection pulled from the shelves and placed on display furniture around the library.”

