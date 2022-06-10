50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

La. legislative leaders ask Gov. Edwards to postpone special session until matter resolved in courts

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Senate president and House speaker are asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to step back from his call for a special session about redrawing Congressional District maps until the matter makes its way through the courts.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, issued the following joint statement on Friday, June 10:

“The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal has issued a stay of the June 6 district court’s ruling regarding congressional redistricting rendering the Governor’s proclamation calling and convening the Legislature into a special session unnecessary and premature. Until the courts have made a final determination on the congressional maps as they were passed by a super majority of the Legislature, we are asking the Governor to rescind his special session call. Before the judicial redistricting process is complete, any special session would be premature and a waste of taxpayer money.”

RELATED STORIES
Gov. Edwards calls for special session to redraw Congressional maps
Judge orders Louisiana redraw congressional map to include additional majority-minority district

A federal judge ruled on June 6 that the Louisiana Legislature must redraw the maps by June 20 to include an additional majority-minority district. The day after the ruling, Gov. Edwards called for a special session to begin on June 15.

So far, the judge has refused to delay the order, saying a delay would cause substantial harm to voters. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has called the June 20 deadline “unworkable.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Louisiana OMV
Lake Charles OMV closed Friday due to COVID precautions
Police lights
Vehicle being investigated in Jeff Davis hit-and-run
(Source: Westlake Chemical)
Westlake Chemical plants in LA, KY to cut air pollution
DeRidder library showing “Finding Nemo” for Cinema Saturday
DeRidder library showing “Finding Nemo” for Cinema Saturday
“Hunt for Sunken Treasure” at the West Park Pool in DeRidder
“Hunt for Sunken Treasure” at the West Park Pool in DeRidder