La. 108 shut down south of I-10 due to chemical leak at Indorama

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - La. 108 is shut down following a chemical leak at Indorama, authorities said.

During the process of clearing a tank for maintenance, a pyronaptha mixture spilled, impacting soil and air quality, according to Damien Fryoux, with Indorama. The mixture contained benzene, he said.

La. 108 is closed as a precaution from Swisco Road south to just past the Citgo plant, State Trooper Derek Senegal confirmed. There are no homes in the area and there is no offsite impact, he said.

The spill has been stopped and contained, Friyoux said. State and federal agencies have been notified, he said.

La. 108 was closed because air quality monitors detected benzene at 1.8 parts per million along the fence line near the highway around 10 a.m., Friyoux said. The readings are now down to non-detect levels, he said.

All non-essential personnel at the plant have been released and all essential personnel are sheltering in place, he said.

Friyoux said initial estimates are that two to five barrels spilled, but officials are still working to determine a final amount.

Cleanup crews are on there way to the site, Senegal said.

Friyoux said it is anticipated that all material will be picked up within 24 hours.

