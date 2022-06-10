50/50 Thursdays
“Hunt for Sunken Treasure” at the West Park Pool in DeRidder(West Park Pool)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - You can join “Emerald the Mermaid” and her pirate friends hunting for sunken treasure at the West Park Pool in DeRidder on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The special event allows swimmers to turn in any gems you find at the concession stand for credit.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

The West Park Pool is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

If you don’t have a Season Pass, admission fees are as follows:

  • Swimmer - $5
  • Non-Swimmer - $2.50
  • 2 and Under - Free
  • Military ID - $2.50
  • Groups (10 or more) - $2.50 per person

