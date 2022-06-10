50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Hot weather continues through the weekend

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and humid weather pattern continues across Southwest Louisiana and there is no end in sight either.  An upper-level disturbance moved across our area Friday and brought a line of storms across portions of SWLA, but these will be gone by shortly after sunset.  This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, but heat indices will reach the 100-degree mark or higher in most areas.  Use caution if you are going to be doing anything outdoors, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks to avoid the dangers of the heat.  Rain chances will be very low this weekend, but I will leave a slim chance in the forecast just in case a rouge shower or storms develops.  Remember you can use our First Alert Weather App to track the rain, download it here: www.kplctv.com/apps

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

