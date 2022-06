Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Join the DeRidder library for their showing of the movie “Finding Nemo” this Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The movie will start at 9:30 a.m.

The event is free and all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The DeRidder library is located at 205 South Washington Avenue, DeRidder, LA 70634.

