The Country Club at Golden Nugget named Golf Week’s best Louisiana public-access golf course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Golf Week, a top golf publication and website, ranked The Country Club at Golden Nugget Lake Charles as the top public-access golf course in the state of Louisiana. The public-access courses were reviewed by members of their national course-ratings panel, rating courses based on 10 criteria items, then averaging those points for one overall rating.

“Keeping the greens in immaculate condition for our players is our top priority,” said Greg Hennagin, General Manager of Golden Nugget Casino Hotel in a statement. “The Country Club is the ultimate golf experience and we hope to continually welcome guests from across the region to Lake Charles for challenging holes and unmatched scenery.”

The course is located on Contraband Bayou and is an 18-hole par 72 championship golf course with impressive views and generous fairways. The Country Club is designed by the award-winning Todd Eckenrode-Origins Golf Design. The 7,000-yard course features miniverde greens and celebration tees, fairways and roughs surrounded by Spartina Patens and Muhly grass. The manicured green framed by the property’s native bayou land offers varied levels on every hole and provides a scenic backdrop for golfers.

The course hosted the inaugural Lake Charles Championship, an annual stop on the PGA Tour’s Korn Ferry Tour last March.

The full top-five ranking, which also includes L’Auberge’s Contraband Bayou, can be found on the Golf Week website.

