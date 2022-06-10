Calcasieu Clerk of Court makes urgent plea for new election commissioners

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Clerk of Court has put out a call urging people to sign up to become election commissioners.

Debbi Tanous has enjoyed being a commissioner for ten years.

“Both of my grandmas were commissioners and I always thought it was such a patriotic thing to do. I’m lucky enough to be in my own precinct that I live in, so everybody that comes in is from the neighborhood,” Tanous said.

Clerk Lynn Jones said commissioner shortages increased drastically due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 hurricanes. They have less than four hundred commissioners remaining.

“We’ve lost nearly half our commissioners. And the problem is, we have to have a small army to run an election. Between eight hundred and nine hundred commissioners,” Jones said.

He urged people to sign up to be a commissioner. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, read and write the English language, be a registered voter and able to attend a three-hour schooling session.

“We are in an urgent situation. And this fall is going to be a fairly large election,” Jones said.

Plus, commissioners get paid $200 a day and $250 a day for the commissioner in charge. It’s a long day, but Jones said it’s not difficult.

“This is a way you can make extra money so, I’m asking you to consider being an election commissioner for Calcasieu Parish,” Jones said.

Many commissioners, including Tanous, enjoy the social side of it all.

“People you work with too; you get to know them. I’ve made some really good friends with just other commissioners, visiting with them all day,” Tanous said.

The next commissioner schools are on Tuesday, June 14th at 6 p.m. in Sulphur at the Event Center and Thursday, June 16th at the Calcasieu Courthouse.

For more information on becoming an election commissioner, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.