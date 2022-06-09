50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Teacher at Christian school in Florida arrested for sexting with student, records show

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.(Taylor County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray) – A teacher at a private Christian school in Florida is charged with soliciting sex with a student after deputies say she was sexting with an 18-year-old senior student at the school.

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.

Records show the mother of the student contacted the sheriff’s office on June 2 after finding explicit messages between her son and Hoover. The mother also told deputies Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into her home while her husband was at work, according to court documents.

Investigators say the text messages happened in March and April 2022, and at the time, the student was enrolled in more than one class where Hoover was the teacher.

Hoover was arrested Wednesday on one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student. She was released the next day on a $15,000 bond.

Currently, WCTV reports it is awaiting a response from the school after seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Governor: Trooper wounded in Maryland shooting; multiple victims
FILE - A worker in protective overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the...
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study
A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled a man to safety after driving his car into...
WATCH: Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle in pond