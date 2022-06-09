50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 8, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 8, 2022.

Kordell Joseph Rashaan Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

Benjamin Author Mackey, 25, Lake Charles: Illegal use of a motor vehicle with the intent to harm.

Logan Ray Thomas, 25, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner; flight from an officer.

Craig Anthony Dubard, 58, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; battery; home invasion.

Mose Allen III, 48, Lake Charles: Second-degree kidnapping; aggravated assault; resisting an officer; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Elwood Paul Landry Sr., 74, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

John Andrew Stamey, 37, Zachery: Theft under $25,000.

Keith Ryan Howell, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court.

Terrell Glenn Istre Jr., 47, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).

Sasha Lynn Redd, 24, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of a stolen firearm.

