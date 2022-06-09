Sports Person of the Week - Casidy Chaumont

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If there’s ever a fly ball in her range, chances are Casidy Chaumont won’t miss.

“I kind of just throw myself into the wall and hope I get it,” Chaumont said.

Throwing herself into the wall is a mentality that was instilled in Chaumont early by her coaches and her mom.

“I’m going to go for the ball and my mom always taught me go full force even my coach last year Larissa she was like if you’re going to fail, fail going 100% is what I think she would say,” said Chaumont.

As a result of going full speed, its led to Chaumont winning the first inaugural Rawlings Golden Glove award for her defensive playmaking ability as an outfielder.

“It means so much I’m so honored that out of nine winners they chose me as one of them they believed that I was deserving of the award and it just means so much that you know I’ll be able to say I was one of the first ones and it just means so much to me and it’s so incredible,” said Chaumont.

The moss bluff native has been roaring from the batter’s box as well with a 500-slug percentage and six home runs, but it’s not the stats that drives her.

Casidy: “Bringing the love and bringing the hopefulness back to young girls I think is something that really means so much to me,” Chaumont said. “They’re going to see someone like me and say dad maybe I can do that one day and they sure can and I think this is bringing hope back and letting them know there’s somewhere else to go after college if they see fit.”

