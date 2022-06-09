50/50 Thursdays
Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

The $5 roadside crabbing license can be purchased online or at most sporting stores.
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.

“We go crabbing as much as we can,” fisher Kristie Palombo said. ”I don’t feel any change cause I though you had to have the same kind of license that we buy anyway to get it. So, it’s not really much of a change.”

Palombo explained she has a saltwater fishing license, which includes roadside crabbing.

“People that do not have a desire to saltwater fish and they just want to crab on the side of the road, then for those individuals, it is going to be a $5 license, but the 12 dozen crabs a day isn’t going away,” LDWF undersecretary Bryan McClinton said.

McClinton said this change was made so the fisheries office could have better record of how many people participate and their impact on the crab population.

“The crab industry is not only enjoyed by our recreational fishermen, but it’s also a commercial fishery too,” McClinton said. “A lot of people base their livelihood off of this fishery. So, knowing the whole gambit of what’s being caught and what’s being harvested allows us to make better management decisions.”

McClinton hopes the new regulations give their office better insight for their blue crab stock assessment.

“That can help these people make sure that they can continue to earn a living and make sure that the citizens of Louisiana are able to catch crabs into the future,” McClinton said.

