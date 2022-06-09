Police: 2-pound brick of cocaine found during I-10 traffic stop

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana authorities say a 2-pound brick of cocaine was found during a recent traffic stop on I-10.

Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) Criminal Patrol Unit stopped a 2018 Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on I-10 between Vinton and Sulphur for a traffic violation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The stop happened around 1:12 p.m. on Monday, June 6.

Treadway said a police dog gave a positive response to drugs in the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found a one-kilo size brick of cocaine weighing approximately 2.2 pounds, with an approximate street value of $25,000, Treadway said.

The driver, Melvin Porter, 52, of Dickinson, Texas, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $250,000.

