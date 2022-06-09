Iowa Fire hosting “Purses and Pistols” bingo fundraiser

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Fire Department is hosting a “Purses and Pistols” bingo fundraiser on July 9.

The fundraiser will be located at 503 E Hwy 90. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Bingo tickets are $50 and a meal is included. Tickets can be purchased using the Venmo mobile app or by visiting the Iowa Fire Station located at 105 S Thomson Avenue.

Fifteen rounds of bingo will be played. The winner will receive their choice of a designer purse or a firearm as a prize.

For more information, visit the Iowa Fire Department’s Facebook page.

