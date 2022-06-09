50/50 Thursdays
Energy Conservation in the Summer

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

The summer heat in Southwest Louisiana can be dangerous. So, it’s important to stay cool. But staying cool comes at a cost. And as our summers get warmer every year. Energy companies are putting an emphasis on conserving energy wherever you can.

“I know you are in the middle of working through a project for energy conservation across the summer. Could you tell me a little about that,” Crimson Jeffers said.

“What we did, we came up with a campaign called watt matters. Because every watt matters and that’s your electricity usage. We wanted to provide customers with sustainable solutions as well as to promote programs to help them save energy they may not know about,” Fran Phoenix, the Communications Specialist at Cleco Energy said.

Anyone that pays an electric bill knows the cost goes up in the summer. But you can control how high it goes.

“Believe it or not, Louisiana has some of the, when you compare us to other states, we have some of the lowest residential rates. So usage really does matter and that is the one thing customers can control,” Phoenix said.

So make sure your home has been sealed to keep all that cool air in, switch to energy efficient products like l-e-d bulbs when you can. And unplug devices you’re not using, because they pull energy even when idle.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

