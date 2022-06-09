Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana are looking for Foster Grandparents

50/50 Thursdays
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is looking for a different kind of mentor. They want foster grandparents! The idea behind the program is for seniors to help children with their reading and math skills.

“The foster grandparent program is for seniors 55 and older, they work in the schools with children struggling academically, have special needs, need more confidence, self-esteem boosting,” Kathy Richard, the program director said.

And boosting the students’ self-confidence can be easier than you might think.

“The grandparents, besides working with the reading, one of the main things I tell them when you’re working with the children. Any little improvement that they make, I don’t care if they’re writing their A’s and they make that circle and that line just barely connect, you praise them like it’s the best-looking A you’ve ever seen in your life and you’re going to see their faces glow. And they’re going to want to do it again. You say do it again,” Richard said.

Seniors sharing their knowledge and their love with these children is something the children will remember long after they finish school.

“Right, and it brings the two generations together. So, you’ve got your seniors and you’ve got your children. The seniors bridge that gap between the two. Seniors bring their lifetime of experience to the children, and the children bring the energy to the grandparents, so it’s a win win,” Richard said.

