Woman warns of acetaminophen poisoning after liver transplant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June marks one year since Katlyn Bokhoven received her liver transplant, and she hopes her story encourages people to pay attention and be cautious when taking pain medication.

“Still double check because even when I was following the dosage on the bottle I was still overdosing and didn’t realize that until, well, well after,” Katlyn Bokhoven said.

Bokhoven says this was her biggest take away after requiring a liver transplant from an accidental overdose on acetaminophen.

“We actually seen a huge increase on acetaminophen overdoses, so it’s huge, it’s out there, look at your bottle, read your labels,” said Lake Charles family physician Dr. Joshua Bacon.

After having stomach pain, Bokhoven said she went to the doctor and was told she was dehydrated, so she increased her fluids and decided to take acetaminophen to help with the pain.

After a week of taking four pills every four hours, the pain became unbearable.

“My pain got a lot worse and worse, it got to the point that my boyfriend had to walk me to the bathroom. I could not stand on my own and so I was taking Tylenol to try to mask that,” Bokhoven said,

Dr. Bacon said acetaminophen is one of the leading over-the-counter poisons, and it could easily happen to anyone.

“It is incredibly easy, and there’s a number of reasons why. One, there is a very low-dose threshold in order to be able to overdose on this. For an adult patient with normal liver function, the overdose is reached at four grams per day. That’s eight 500 milligram capsules in a 24-hour period,” Bacon said.

Almost a year later, Bokhoven says she grateful to be alive. She currently works as an occupational therapist for a children’s hospital, where she gets to uplift patients with her story that have just received transplants.

“Oh goodness, I’m so grateful. If it was not for my family, my boyfriend the hospital, and my liver, I woke up from a coma after a month and half and didn’t know what in the world was going on. I cannot thank them enough, looking back in hindsight,” she said.

