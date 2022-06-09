2022 Southwest Louisiana Linemen camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While some student athletes are enjoying a nice summer vacation away from school, others are here at the 2022 SWLA Lineman camp to get better at their craft and get ready for the upcoming football season.

Wyatt Fontenot: “Basically this camp has taught me to perfect the little things that way we can get better as an athlete,” said Sam Houston defensive end Wyatt Fontenot.

Perfecting the little things is something Parry Lalande and Matt Dufresne emphasize to the young players as they learn new techniques to gain a leg up on the competition.

“They just do a great job of doing what they’re supposed to be doing and understand the technique,” said Dufresne. “It’s not just the technique they’re getting better at but understanding why we are working the technique being the drill to the field which really is the most important thing.”

Football games are won and lost in the trenches so setting the tone early and getting a leg up in the offseason goes a long way when it’s time for the season to role around.

Parry: “They’re starting ahead of where other people who didn’t have the opportunity to go to a camp like this,” said Lalande. “They’re a little bit behind so that’s going to make those teams better because their kids participated.”

Veteran players enjoy the competition and comradery camp brings, but above everything else learning is top priority.

“One-on-One’s are fun but mainly it’s just being out here spending time with all my friends and putting in some work,” said DeQuincy offensive linemen Hunter Kelly.

Barbe offensive linemen Blake Materne enjoys the learning process while also taking part in the competition as well.

“Learning what different coaches of different schools have to offer to us so we can improve ourselves and improve our team,” said Materne.

