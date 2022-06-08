50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Villa Harlequin chef wins La. Seafood Cook-off

Cusey will represent the state in the Great American Seafood Cook-off
Amanda Cusey is crowned Queen of Louisiana Seafood.
Amanda Cusey is crowned Queen of Louisiana Seafood.(Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - Villa Harlequin executive chef Amanda Cusey took home the crown in Tuesday’s 15th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off.

Cusey bested 11 other chefs from around the state, securing her title as Queen of Louisiana Seafood.

Amanda Cusey is crowned Queen of Louisiana Seafood.
Amanda Cusey is crowned Queen of Louisiana Seafood.(Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism)

She spoke with 7 News Monday about her culinary career, which began in North Carolina nearly 18 years ago. She said this was her first time entering a cooking competition, and she was just hoping to have a good time.

Cusey prepared a pan-seared red drum over tomato polenta with a crawfish cream sauce for the competition.

Cusey prepared a pan-seared red drum over tomato polenta with a crawfish cream sauce for the...
Cusey prepared a pan-seared red drum over tomato polenta with a crawfish cream sauce for the competition.(Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism)

“I was blown away. I was surprised because I did not think I was going to win. I thought I might get into the top two or three, but I was not expecting number one,” she said.

Cusey will represent the state in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans on August 6.

Amanda Cusey holds her winning dish.
Amanda Cusey(Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism)

In second and third place were Amy Sins of Langlois in New Orleans and David Dickensauge of Tsunami in Baton Rouge.

“We’re here for the fifth year in Lafayette, partnering with Lafayette Travel and their Eat Lafayette promotion for the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off to crown the King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Chefs from all over Louisiana competed with the winner representing Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans this August. Additionally, the winner will represent Louisiana all over the world promoting the great seafood caught off the shores of our state. This event is a great opportunity to promote great Louisiana fresh seafood and partner with local restaurants. It was definitely a great event in Lafayette tonight.”

More information about the event, including recipes of the competing dishes, can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

The burglary damage to a Westlake car wash was much greater than the amount of money stolen.
Westlake car wash owner offers reward after business burglarized
The burglary damage to a Westlake car wash was much greater than the amount of money stolen.
Owner of Westlake carwash offers reward for information into burglary
Residents who say a new subdivision has made flooding problems worse brought their concerns to...
Louisiana Avenue residents ask LC City Council for drainage help
Residents who say a new subdivision has made flooding problems worse brought their concerns to...
Louisiana Ave. residents ask LC City Council for drainage help