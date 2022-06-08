Villa Harlequin chef wins La. Seafood Cook-off

Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - Villa Harlequin executive chef Amanda Cusey took home the crown in Tuesday’s 15th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off.

Cusey bested 11 other chefs from around the state, securing her title as Queen of Louisiana Seafood.

Amanda Cusey is crowned Queen of Louisiana Seafood. (Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism)

She spoke with 7 News Monday about her culinary career, which began in North Carolina nearly 18 years ago. She said this was her first time entering a cooking competition, and she was just hoping to have a good time.

Cusey prepared a pan-seared red drum over tomato polenta with a crawfish cream sauce for the competition.

“I was blown away. I was surprised because I did not think I was going to win. I thought I might get into the top two or three, but I was not expecting number one,” she said.

Cusey will represent the state in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans on August 6.

In second and third place were Amy Sins of Langlois in New Orleans and David Dickensauge of Tsunami in Baton Rouge.

“We’re here for the fifth year in Lafayette, partnering with Lafayette Travel and their Eat Lafayette promotion for the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off to crown the King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Chefs from all over Louisiana competed with the winner representing Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans this August. Additionally, the winner will represent Louisiana all over the world promoting the great seafood caught off the shores of our state. This event is a great opportunity to promote great Louisiana fresh seafood and partner with local restaurants. It was definitely a great event in Lafayette tonight.”

More information about the event, including recipes of the competing dishes, can be found HERE.

