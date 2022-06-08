50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 7, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 7, 2022.

Marlin Deontae Lastrapes, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; strangulation.

Bryan Alexander Pete, 34, Beaumont, TX: Speeding; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Patrick Dylan Drawl, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Kevin Dwayne Nelson, 40, Westlake: Child endangerment.

John Michael Haley, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Nathan Lee Brown, 23, Lake Charles: Second-degree rape.

Alvin James Smith, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roger Dale Thomas Jr., 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court; parole violation.

Caroline Elizabeth Frost, 36, Rosepine: Probation violation.

Joseph Albert Ripley, 35, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.

Donovan Fitzgerald Thomas, 55, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; contempt of court.

Scott Arness Williams, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000.

Jonathan Chance Trahan, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; carless operation; strangulation; serious bodily injury; possession of drug paraphernalia.

KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interview: SOWELA informational sessions
